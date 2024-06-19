Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lessened by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 663,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,418,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,197,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 931,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

