SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 73.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 671,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

