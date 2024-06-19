Shearwater Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shearwater Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

