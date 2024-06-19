Shearwater Capital LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

