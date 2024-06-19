Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 742,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $221.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

