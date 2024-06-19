Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 888,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,606,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 159.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,741,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,268,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 797,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 373,381 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

