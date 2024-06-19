Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.01) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($44.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.35) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($77.23).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,004 ($38.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,251.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,430.68. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,161.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,754 ($34.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($49.06).

In related news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.67), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,645.60). Also, insider Alison Henwood purchased 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). Insiders purchased 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

