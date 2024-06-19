Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Drops By 7.2%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 403,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCE. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALCE opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Alternus Clean Energy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

