Short Interest in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Grows By 11.8%

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,635,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,646. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

