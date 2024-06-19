Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Declines By 11.3%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $763,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. 336,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,929. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

