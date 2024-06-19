Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Rises By 10.5%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
ATEX Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
ECRTF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About ATEX Resources
