Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Decreases By 10.3%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,910 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $239,735,000 after purchasing an additional 276,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after buying an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $193,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199,749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE BBY traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,325. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

