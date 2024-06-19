Short Interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Increases By 6.0%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 1,367,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,795. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,960 shares of company stock worth $3,527,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

