Short Interest in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Drops By 8.5%

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Citizens alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIA

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,567.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $52,287 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIA remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,027. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.