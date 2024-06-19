Short Interest in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Declines By 8.6%

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 949,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHCO. Stephens reduced their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insider Activity at City

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,513.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.48. City has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

