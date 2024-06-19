Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declines By 7.9%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group
In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
See Also
