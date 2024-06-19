Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declines By 7.9%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 41,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.