Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Drops By 7.7%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,089. Enviva has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

