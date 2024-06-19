Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Decreases By 9.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

Shares of EEIQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

