Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Decreases By 9.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
Shares of EEIQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
