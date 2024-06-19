Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Rises By 7.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,825,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

