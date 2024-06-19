Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Rises By 7.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,825,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 352,204 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

