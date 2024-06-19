Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Drops By 7.5%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

