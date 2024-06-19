Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Drops By 9.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

