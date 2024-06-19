Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expands By 6.7%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 443,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $4,285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

