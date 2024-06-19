Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 6.8%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 334,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

