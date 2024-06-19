Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Declines By 7.2%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,885.0 days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Kansai Paint stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

