Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreases By 8.5%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 531,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $124.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kirby by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

