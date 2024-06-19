Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Decreases By 6.7%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 136,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

