Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

