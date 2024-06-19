Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,304,000 after buying an additional 506,474 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 133.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 308,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

