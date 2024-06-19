Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.