SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.41. 12,159,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 49,166,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

