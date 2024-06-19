Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

