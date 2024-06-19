Somerset Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,817,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

