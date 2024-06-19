Somerset Trust Co Purchases 178 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. 4,104,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

