Somerset Trust Co Purchases 2,531 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.