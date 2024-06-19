Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% HealthStream 6.30% 5.21% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sound Group and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.17 HealthStream $279.06 million 3.01 $15.21 million $0.58 47.59

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sound Group and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthStream 0 1 2 0 2.67

HealthStream has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

HealthStream beats Sound Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

