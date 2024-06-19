SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 4.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.09. 19,039,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 15,910,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,941 shares of company stock worth $993,648. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

