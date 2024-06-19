Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.0 %
SOR stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
