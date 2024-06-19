Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.33.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $483,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

