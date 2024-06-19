Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

