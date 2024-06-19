SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 1,766,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,865. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

