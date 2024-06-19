SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Trimmed by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 301,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,265. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

