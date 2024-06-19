SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.