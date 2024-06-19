SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.66. 732,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,926. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $536.99 and a 200 day moving average of $523.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

