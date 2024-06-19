SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Cut by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.66. 732,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

