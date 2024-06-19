ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 93,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $382.88 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.