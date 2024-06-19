ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $6,652,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 376,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

