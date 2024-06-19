ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

