ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $185.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.