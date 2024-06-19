Stairway Partners LLC Has $25.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stairway Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

GMF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 5,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527. The stock has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

