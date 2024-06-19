State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 2,525,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

